Gas Prices Fall for 14th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to slowly fall.

Gas Buddy says the average gasoline price in Minnesota fell 2.2 cents in the past week, averaging $3.63 a gallon.

The national average fell 3.9 cents averaging $3.64.

The national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents and stands at $4.93.

With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, this is the longest downward streak since 2015.

Gas Buddy says with some issues in the Plains and Great Lakes regions as the transition to winter blends begin, we could have the streak of falling prices snapped this week. However, while gasoline prices might nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.