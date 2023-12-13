St. Joe Could Expand In This Location Soon

The city of St. Joseph has been growing both with industry and housing in recent years. St. Joe Mayor Rick Schultz joined me on WJON. He indicates he spoke with a couple developers recently who have indicated they plan to purchase land adjacent to the northeast portion of St. Joe with the intention to add housing. Schultz says he spoke with the city engineer about how they can get city utilities there so this can be done. He's confident the homes would sell. Another location seeing growth in housing in St. Joe includes the southern portion of the city near Kennedy School.

Schultz says the plan would be to get utilities to these new developments in the spring of 2024 so construction could start on these homes by the end of next year. The location north of St. Joe is east of county road 2 near the Lake Wobegon trail. The location on the south side of town where new homes could be built would be just west of Kennedy Community School. Schultz says the developer of Lanigan Way would like to expand the development. He says utilities are already available for that development.

A challenge the town of St. Joseph deals with according to Schultz, is growth but maintaining their small town feel. He says they are a town of just over 7,000 people but have established a safe and secure community where people like to live and come visit.

The bridge over the Sauk River along county road 75 has been shutdown and will be for the next 8 months. Schultz says they are seeing a large increase in traffic along county road 121 south of town. He explains because of this local law enforcement is monitoring this area more.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Rick Schultz it is available below.