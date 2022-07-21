For Sale ‘Mansion’ With Private Lake Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud

The housing market is in a weird place right now, with interest rates going up, but that isn't stopping people from listing their homes for sale. One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.

The home is being listed by Andy Sopher from Edina Realty and he aptly describes the homes as being majestic in his online posting. The home is located just outside of Monticello.

Prepare to be impressed by this artistically designed and constructed home in the style of 'French Country'! This fine house sits majestically upon, what is arguably, the best forested private parcel of land in Wright County. The home overlooks 40 acres with a private spring-fed lake. Nature abounds in this wooded sanctuary that you can call home. Well designed for comfortable living and entertaining by award-winning home designer, Jeff Murphy & Company. Stylish and functional open design featuring a true Great Room. Create and serve magnificent meals for family or large gatherings from an oversized gourmet kitchen with granite and high-end appliances. Large walk-in pantry and office nook complete the space. Look for the sport-court, workout room, locker room spa room, theatre room, and sensational family room with 2nd full kitchen and bar. Custom built-ins throughout and so much more.

How about we check out what you get for slightly more than $2 million?

