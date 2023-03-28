St. Cloud Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Crash in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman has severe injuries after crashing her car in Sauk Rapids.
The Minnesota State Patrol is helping the Sauk Rapids police department investigate a crash that happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on Benton Drive at 1st Street.
Troopers say 22-year-old Tatyana Depratto of St. Cloud was going north on Benton Drive at a high rate of speed when she lost control and left the road and struck a center median barrier.
Depratto was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
She was not wearing her seatbelt.
Alcohol is not believed to be involved.
