Teacher Of The Month: Jon Benson, South Junior High

Congratulations to our January Teacher of the Month, Jon Benson of South Junior High in St. Cloud. Mr. Benson is a social studies teacher at South and was nominated by a parent:

"Jon is not only an awesome teacher, he is an example of a servant leader. He has impacted our lives personally by helping our son through a crisis... Jon has always had this kind of lifestyle and ensures his students have an interesting, exciting and fun-filled day! As a veteran of the United States Army, I love his passion for the flag and the importance of the National Anthem! Selecting Jon would be well deserved!"

Our winning teacher takes home a plaque from All Star Trophy & Awards and Gift Certificates to Coyote Moon Grille, Little Ceasars of St. Cloud, Great Harvest Bread Company, St. Cloud Floral, and Pearl Ridge Cake Shop!

If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!