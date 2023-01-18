St. Cloud Police Investigating Report of Gunshots Fired

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are in north St. Cloud Wednesday morning.

On Twitter, the police department says officers are investigating reports of gunshots heard in the 800 Block of 34th Avenue North. A suspect has been taken into custody, no one was injured in the incident, and police say there is no threat to the general public

There will be a large police presence in the area while they continue to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story.  Check back later for updates.

