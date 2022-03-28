St. Cloud Will Not Require EIS for Klein Nursery Development

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud will not require an Environmental Impact Statement for a planned mixed-use development at Klein Nursery.

On Monday night the city council voted unanimously to not require the statement, which would have cost the developer between $300,000 and $500,000 to complete.

Various state agencies have given detailed recommendations on how to protect the land as the project moves forward. The council will have the opportunity to implement those recommendations in later actions.

The next step will be for the city council to approve a Planned Unit Development for the project.

Back in February, the council opened an Environmental Assessment Worksheet, which allowed for public comment on the development. That review and comment closed on March 17th.

Back in December of 2019 the city council rezoned the property and adopted a preliminary development plan.

K & B Properties intends to develop a mixed-use project across the 42-acre site including multi-family housing and commercial development. The 33rd Street South frontage is envisioned to include a 60,000 square foot retail building, a 40,000 square foot office building, and several smaller retail buildings. There will also be a 90,000 square foot recreational facility and a 45,000 square foot assisted living facility. The concept plan has four separate apartment buildings on the southern portion of the site next to Neenah Creek Regional Park.