St. Cloud V.A. Undergoing A Major Upgrade

The St. Cloud V.A. is undergoing some major construction. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. joined me on WJON. He says this process will impact the whole of the VA Medical campus site for the next 2 years. The Veterans Health Administration is undergoing a change of medical records which is called "The Electronic Health Record Modernization Project". Venable explains the VA pioneered electronic health records in the 1980s but has been using the same system since then. He says congress has now authorized a new system.

The St. Cloud V.A. is a 98-year old historic campus. Venable indicates to accommodate the digital flow needed to support the new electronic health record the St. Cloud V.A. is having to rewire the entire IT infrastructure in the medical center. He says for the next year to 2 years veterans will encounter lots of construction activities as they come on campus both inside and outside the buildings. He says this may result in some inconveniences and parking closures which they will announce when the time comes.

The St. Cloud V.A. has some adjustments to their hours with the holidays coming. Because Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall on Sundays this year Venable says the Federal Government will observe holiday closures on December 26th and January 2nd. That means the medical center and clinics will be closed those days.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Barry Venable it is available below.