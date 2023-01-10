LSS ready to help with money woes

UNDATED (WJON News) - If the holiday spending is giving you New Year’s headaches, LSS Financial Counseling reminds you that options are available.

Get our free mobile app

LSS Financial Counseling, a division of Lutheran Social Services, has been providing financial services and debt management advice for 35 years. Their debt management programs are accredited by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

Shannon Doyle, Program Manager for Financial Education and Partnerships with LSS Financial Services, has the following suggestions for anyone who feels it’s time to review and gain greater control over their finances.

Work with a company that is overseen by another organization. Accreditation with a national organization means the company must meet a series of rules and regulations that protect customers.

Beware of any company that promises quick solutions to your problems, gives a hard sales pitch, and asks for fees or payments upfront. Also, beware of any company that asks you to stop paying your creditors and pay them instead.

Review your financial situation after any major life change. Marriage, divorce, the death of a family member, a job change, or a reduction of income are events that could drastically change someone’s financial position.

Photo by micheile dot com on Unsplash Photo by micheile dot com on Unsplash loading...

Officials estimate that 70% of Americans are stressed about their personal finances at some point during the year.

For more information on LSS Financial Counseling, click here.