St. Cloud State University Hosting 27th Annual Kwanzaa Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another annual holiday celebration is returning to central Minnesota this weekend.

St. Cloud State University is putting on its 27th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Saturday night. The event will be held at the Whitney Senior Center and will include performances, food, and gifts.

The celebration is free and open to the public and runs from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged.

