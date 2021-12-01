St. Cloud School Board Approves 12 New Courses for 2022-2023

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District is expanding course offerings as part of the new Career and College Pathways program.

Twelve proposed new high school level courses were presented to the school board at Wednesday night's meeting. The specialized class offerings are tailored to the three career academies that were officially launched in October.

Executive Director of Learning and Teaching Lori Posch says the additions are part of an ongoing restructuring process.

Every single one of our courses that are currently in the books is aligned with one of the pathways. One of the things that we're going to be doing this year is taking a close look at the handbook, the registration guide, and seeing if there are things that can come away now. We always say we want to try to take away if we add, but there are some things that we want to leave open for students.

The board unanimously voted to approve Career Planning, Career Readiness Portfolio, Law Enforcement and Public Safety, Unified P.E., Microinternship, Design Construction in Geometry, Analytic and Financial Algebra, Video Game Literature, Communication, and Composition, Applied Technology Services, Future Leaders, Ojibwe I, and Somali I for the 2022-2023 school year.

All the classes are electives, but some of them also meet existing course requirements. The district says the next step is to open them up for registration to see if students are interested in enrolling.