Nelson Named Next Assistant Superintendent for St. Cloud Schools

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has announced the newest member of their administrative team.

On Wednesday, the district announced Kay Nelson would be stepping into the position of Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education. The position is currently held by Laurie Putnam who is set to take over as the Superintendent this summer.

Nelson has been working in education for more than 30 years, previously as a K-12 music teacher, secondary choral director, and curriculum director. Most recently, she spent nine years as the Assistant Superintendent for the Sartell-St. Stephen School District.

Nelson is expected to start on July 1st.

