The St. Cloud Rox season is reaching its climax as the calendar turns to August. That's right, two FULL MONTHS of Rox baseball has already passed us by and time is running out to get to Joe Faber Field before the schedule runs out.

The Rox are surging as the close out an eight-game homestand with a pair of games against the Willmar Stingers on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Tuesday, July 29th's game (6:35 PM) is a Triple Play Tuesday, which means baseball fans can get a reserved game ticket, hot dog and soda for $15 with a promo code. In addtion, all fans in attendance will receive a certificate for a free taco after the game.

On Wednesday the 30th, (6:35 PM) the first 400 fans through the gates will receive free ice cream either at the game or at Jupiter Moon's locations.

The Rox wrap up the home portion of their regular season schedule with a homestand that runs from August 6-8.

Wednesday, August 6th's game features an appearance by WWE Superstar Ted "Million Dollar Man" DiBiase, who will sign autographs and meet fans throughout the game.

On Thursday the 7th (6:35 PM), the first 500 fans through the turnstiles will be given Thunderstix, while Friday's regular season home finale will feature postgame fireworks and prizes throughout the game for Fan Appreciation Night.

St. Cloud currently holds the best overall record in the Northwoods League and has a great chance to host at least one playoff game, but that schedule is yet to be determined.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.