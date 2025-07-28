For a cold weather state in the northern part of the country, Minnesota has sent more than its fair share of standout players to Major League Baseball. As of July 28th, 2025, nearly 300 Minnesota-born baseball stars have made it to the show.

Which of these players has hit the most home runs? Read below to find out!

Davis, born in Edina, is the son of former Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Ron Davis. Davis' MLB career spanned from 2010-2016 with the Mets, A's, Pirates and Yankees.

A Clearbrook, MN (located just north of Bagley on Highway 92) native, Westrum played for the New York Giants from 1947-1957. Westrum was featured on the cover of the first issue of Sports Illustrated in 1954. He passed away in Clearbrook in 2002.

Moryn was a St. Paul native who played from 1954-1961 for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. He made an All Star team in 1958.

A native of Sauk Rapids, Repulski played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox in a career that lasted from 1953 to 1961. He made an All Star team in 1956.

The St. Paul native was the #1 overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft and played his entire major league career with his hometown Minnesota Twins from 2004-2018. 28 of Mauer's 143 home runs came in his MVP season of 2009. Mauer was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

Steinbach played for the Oakland Athletics from 1986-1996 before coming home to the Minnesota Twins from 1997-1999. A New Ulm native, Steinbach was the MVP of the 1988 All Star Game.

Known as "The Ignitor" for his on-base and running skills, Molitor smashed over 230 home runs during his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins that spanned from 1978 to 1998. Molitor was born in St. Paul and starred for Cretin-Derham Hall and the University of Minnesota before heading to Milwaukee. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Maris was born in Hibbing in 1934 before his family moved to Grand Forks in 1938 and ultimately settled in Fargo in 1946. Maris played for Cleveland, the Kansas City Athletics, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals in a career that spanned from 1957-1968. Maris famously broke Babe Ruth's single-season home run record with a 61-home-run season in 1961.

The Bloomington, Minnesota native was drafted by his hometown Twins right out of high school and debuted in 1981. The first baseman won two World Series with the Twins (1987 and 1991) before retiring in 1994.

Winfield was born in St. Paul and holds the distinction of being one of only five athletes ever drafted by the NFL, NBA and MLB. Winfield played for the Gophers before debuting with San Diego in 1973. He would go on to play 22 seasons (a record for a Minnesota-born player) with the Padres, Yankees, Angels, Twins, Blue Jays and Cleveland. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Busch, an Inver Grove Heights native, played for the St. Cloud Rox during their championship 2017 season while playing collegiately with the University of North Carolina. Busch made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 and currently is in his second season with the Chicago Cubs