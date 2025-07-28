TOWN BALL ROUND UP

(Friday thru Sunday)

ELK RIVER LUMBERJACKS 10 MONTICELLO POLECATS 9

(Wednesday July 23rd)

The Lumberjacks defeteated their rivals the Polecats, they out hit them fifteen to ten. Max Loven threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Mike Prosch threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Will Ambrose went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jake Mitchell went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Max Loven went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Bentley Casey went 3-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Brooks went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and TJ Reilly went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Palm went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Logan Paplante went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Drew Stufflick went 1-for-4 and Tyler Cowden scored a run.

Isaiah Terlinden threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Nick Anderson threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave u five hits, two runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and two walks. Michael Olson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Keenan Macek went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Cal Ulven went 2-for-4. Nick Anderson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Caden King went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Brock Holthaus went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs.

REGAL EAGLES 3 STARBUCK STARS 2

The Eagles defeated their rivals the Stars, they out hit them eight to seven and they were aided by seven walks. This gave them the No. 1 seed in the regional. Grant Paffrath threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Brandon Wedel threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he had a strikeout and Brayden Skindelien threw 1/3 of an inning, he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke Knutson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two walks. Josh Beier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Chris Schneider went 1-for-4 with a double, three stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nate Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and a walk, Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Bennet Shultz went 1-for-4 with a walk and Brandon Carlson went 1-for-1 with a stolen base Grant Paffrath went 1-for-2, Shane Rademacher and Jordan Wosmek both had a walk.

For Starbuck Colin Richards threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Drew Olsonaski threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he had four strikeouts and Matt Gruber threw 2/3 innings, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Aaron Versteeg went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Austin Friese went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. AaronVersteeg went 1-for-2 with two walks and PJ Johnson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Matt Gruber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Mitch Gruber went 1-for-4. Darion Alexander had two walks and he scored a run, Jack Majerus and Cameron Simon both were hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS 6

The Springers defeated their first round foe the Bulldogs in Class B District 8 action, they out hit them fifteen to fourteen, including four doubles. Zach Femrite threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw 2/3 of an inning and gave up two walks.

Their offense was led by Brady Klehr went 4-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk and Jeron Terres went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. BJ Huls went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Schafer went 3-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5, Drew VanLoy had a walk and he scored a run, Drew Bulson and Brad Olson both had a walk.

For Chisago Lakes B. Fandel threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Reese Marquardt threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts and Tyler Stilp threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Reese Marquardt went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. A. Wilkey went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tom Fitzer went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Nick Brown went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brendon Hemr went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, two walks and he scored two runs. B. Fandel went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyler Escobedo had a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 11 NORTH BRANCH NIGHTHAWKS 5

The Stone Poneys defeated their foe the Night Hawks in the first round of District 1B play, they out hit them fifteen to twelve, including three doubles. Nate Nierenhausen threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. J. Scheffler threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk an he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josh Tinklenberg, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Cayden Behrmann went 4-for-5 for a RBI, four stolen bases and he scored three runs. Dan O’Connell went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Carter Stutsman went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored three runs.. Jackson Vos went 2-for-4 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Austin Lahr went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brenden Boesen had two RBIs and he scored a run and Miles Simonson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For the Nighthawks Nick Pitz threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Noah Thorson threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Andrew Off went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Thorson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Nick Pitz went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Nick Solberg had two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and a walk and Clint Mattison went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs. James Skroch went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Kurt Faber went 1-for-3 and Dylan Kraemer had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 ST. FRANCIS SILVERBACKS 2

The River Cats defeated the Region 1C playoff foe the Silverbacks, they out hit them twelve to two, including five doubles, they were aided by nine walks. Lefty Andy Nefs threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up two singles in the top of the ninth, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw 2/3 of an inning, he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brian “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and he scored two runs. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, one walk and he scored two runs. Ty Carper went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Will Kranz had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Silverbacks Ross Peterson threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, eight walks and he had four strikeouts. Reid Benson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joe Navratil, he went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Shane Benson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jake Scardigli had a RBI. Reid Benson was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, Ross Peterson and Cam Huesby both had a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 2 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

The Bandits defeated their rivals the Lakers in the regional playoff game, they did out hit them nine to eight, including a pair of triples. They did battle for thirteen innings. Ryan Groskreutz threw thirteen innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Thorn went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Weston Schug went 1-for-5 for a RBI. KellanGraning went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run and Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-6 with a triple and he scored a run and Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-5.

For the Lakers Jackson Phillipp threw 12 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he had a stolen bases and Brett Knudsen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Trevor Fleege went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and B. Brown went 1-for-5. Drew Anderson went 1-for-5 and Ethan Guck went 1-for-4 with a walk.

MINNETONKA MONARCHS 4 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

The Monarchs defeated the Muskies in exhibition action, they out hit them nine to eight. Ben Hughes threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Daniel Musgjerd threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joe Shallenberger went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Ben Hughes went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Mike Davis went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Ethan Roe went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Steve Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jack Berset went 1-for-4 and Joe Berset went 1-for-4.

For the Muskies John Schumer threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Adam Wenker threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and one walk. Isaac Schroers threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Mateo Segura went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks and Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 with a walk. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 and Brett Schlangen went 1-for-4 and Jacob Merrill scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 BEMIDJI BLUE OX 3

The Brewers defeated their foe the Blue Ox in exhibition action they out hit them ten to eight. JT Harren threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout. Tyler Stang threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he had one strikeout. Reid Pfannenstein threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Logan Adams threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a walk.

Their offense was led by Derrik Orth went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Max Kiffmeyer went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-3 with two walks and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-4 an he scored a run, Brady Kenning and Dusty Adams both went 1-for-2 and each scored a run.

For Bemidji Casey St. John threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brandon Lussier threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brandon Zuehike went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Brian Hiller went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Caleb Manecke went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Landon Hanson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Rutledge went 1-for-4 and Hunter Olson went 1-for-4. Hunter Olson went 1-for-4 and Brandon Lussier scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3 HAMEL HAWKS 0

The Rockies defeated their foe the Hawks in exhibition action, they were out hit seven to three. Thad Lieser threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke VanErp had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brady Linn had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brady Leverington went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jordan Neu had a stolen base and a walk, Eli Backes had a stolen base and a walk and Blake Tylutki scored two runs.

For Hamel. Jake Vanyo threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Sam Hagen threw two innings, he gave up a run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brady Zakstrinson, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Dominic Adkins went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Ian Schock, Jack Lewin, Josh Delange, Harrison Boughton and Jack Puncochar all went 1-for-4 and Jake Vanyo had a walk.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 7 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 3

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Lumberjacks, they were out hit thirteen to nine, they were aided by nine walks. Jack Schafer threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Tyler Gruye threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Eli Roberts, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mason Argir went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Gus Lund went 1-for-4 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Will Sather went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Tyler Gruye had three walks and a RBI and Wyatt Gabrielson went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Alex Haapajoki went 1-for-4 with a walk, Brett Kramer went 1-for-1 with two walks and he scored a run and Riley Derosier had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Josiah Peterson threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, six walks and he had two strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Chuck Hackett threw one inning, he gave up a run and two walks and Wyatt Ziwicki threw innings.

Their offense was led by Eon VonWald, he went 4-for-4 for a RBI and Josiah Peterson had a home run for two RBIs. Drew Beier went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. L. Olson went 2-for-4, Chuck Hackett went 1-for-2 with two walks, Alex Foss and Lane Olson both went 1-for-2.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 7 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5

HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 11 ST. JOSEPH JOES 9

The Knights defeated the Joes in the first round of the district playoffs, they out hit them thirteen to nine. Ben Sickler threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Dylan Marciulionis threw 2/3 of an inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sam Haugen went 4-for-6 for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Sickler went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Isaiah Hasz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Bryce Hipp went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, two walks and he score three runs. Bryce Erickson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Cory Schmidt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk. Cale Haugen went

1-for-6 with a stolen base, Dylan Marciulionis had two walks and Griffin Steil scored two runs.

For St. Joseph Blake Kilanowski threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaiah Benesh threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Blommer went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Ben Alvord went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs, Brandon Bissett went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and John Huebsch scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 8 AVON LAKERS 4

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they were out hit twelve to ten. Matt Filippi three threw innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Jake Happhahn threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Kapphahn had a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Hunter Fillippi went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Beau Thoma went 3-for-5 and he scored three runs. Collin Kray had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Dusty Parker went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 with a walk and Riley Czech went 1-for-4.

For Avon Drew Lieser threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Cole Wellmann threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he had two strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Elliot Burnett went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Caleb Curry went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Lieser went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Cole Wellmann went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a walk, Kadyn Mork went 1-for-3 with two walks and Carter Philippi had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 10 BEMIDJI BUCKS 0

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Bucks, they out hit them seven to one, they were aided by ten walks. C. Clemenson threw one inning, he gave two walks and he had a strikeout. Veteran David Ernst threw four innings, he gave up two walks and he had four strikeouts. Jordan Leininger threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-4 with a home run for thee RBIs and Jordan Leininger went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. David Ernst went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Marcus Wohl went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Andy Young went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and veteran Mike Peschel went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Anthony Villanueva went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam Leininger had four walks and he scored two runs. Kaleb Binstock had a walk and he scored a run and Dustin Mertz had a walk.

For Bemidji H. Brodina threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Ethan Biehn threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. B. Brodina threw one inning, he gave up one run, three walks and he had a strikeout. Cam Justice threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Cam Justice went 1-for-3 with a double, Steve Koscielniak, Will Zellmann and H. Brodina all had a walk.

BEMIDJI BUCKS 9 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 7

The Bucks defeated their league rivals the Mudcats, they were out hit eleven to four, they were aided by fourteen walk. Dan Clusiau threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Hunter Bordina threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Ty Lundeen threw three innings, he gave up four runs, four hits, one run, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ty Lundeen, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Peyton Neadeau went 1-for4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Cam Justice had three walks, a RBI and he scored a run and H. Brodina had three walks and a RBI. Will Zellmann went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Steve Koscielniak had two walks and he scored two runs. Ethan Biehn had two walks and he was hit by a pitch, H.Brodina had three walks and he scored a run and Beau Brodina had a walk.

For the Mudcats Dylan Inniger threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, six walks and he had four strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, seven walks and had five strikeouts. Cullen Wilson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one run and three walks.

Their offense was led by Carter Heinsch went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and a stolen base. Brayden Wolfgram went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Cullen Wilson went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 2-for-4 with a walk and Toby Sayles went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Nowacki went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Tom Horan went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two walks. Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-for-5 and Wyatt Tweet had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 2 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 0

The Devils defeated the River Dogs in the first round of Region 9C, they each collected four hits. Connor Knettel threw nine innings, he gave up three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Zontelli went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Marcus Lenertson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-4 and Hunter Wicklund went 1-for-3. Kyle Welle had two walks, Konnor Wicklund had two walks and he scored two runs and Alex Guggisberg had a walk.

For the Riverdogs Nate Psyck threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Drew Yourczek, Zack Cekalla and Nick Henry all went 1-for-3. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-3 with a walk, Ryan Snyder and Grayson Suska both had a walk.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 5 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3

The River Dogs defeated the Devils in the 2nd round of the Region 9C, they were out hit nine to eight, they did collect a triple and a double. Marcus Hayes threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brady Yourczek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyler Jendro went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brady Yourczek went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI. Drew Yourczek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Ethan Albright went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ryan Snyder went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Zack Cekalla had a stolen base and a walk.

For St. Mathias Bryce Flanagan threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Josh Kossan, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Wicklund went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Luke Zontelli had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Kyle Welle went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks. Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk and Elijah Kossan went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Crewe Dahlheimer went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Nate Eschenbacher was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 8 PIERZ BREWERS 1

The Lumberjacks defeated the Brewers in their first round of 8B playoffs, they out hit them eleven to five, including a home run, two triples and two doubles. Logan Winkelman threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew Beier threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts. Alex Foss threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch went 3-for-4 with two triples for three RBIs and a walk and Lane Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Joey Ziwicki went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Wyatt Ziwicki went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Drew Beier went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Logan Winkelman scored a run.

For the Brewers Pete Schommer threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he had three strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw four innings, he gave up two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Gunner Wicklund threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ryan Stuckmayer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Preston Veith and Derek Dahmen both went 1-for-4, Mike Leidenfrost went 1-for-3 and J. Prokott had a walk.

CAMBRIDGE BANDITS 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5

The Bandits defeated their foe the Lakers, they were out hit ten to nine and they were aided by six walks. Jacob Harber threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Gabe Olson threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Seth Plohasz went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and Colton Skoglund went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Emmit Kruschel went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Wallin went 2-for-5. Caden Hattie went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run and Duke Waxberg went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Kevin Auth went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Owen Forschen had a walk. John Gaub had a walk and Austin Kerns had a walk.

For Clear Lake John Brew threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Trevor Fleege threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Jackson Phillip threw 2/3 if an inning, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cooper Kosiba went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and B. Brown went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Quentin Dukowitz went 2-for-3 with a walk and B. Brown went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Trevor Fleege went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Caleb Leintz had a walk and B. Brown scored a run.

DELANO ATHELTICS 11 AVON LAKERS 3

The Athletics defeated the Lakers in exhibition action, they out hit them ten to three, including a home run and four doubles, and they were aided by seven walks. Jake Nelson threw three innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jake Gleason threw two innings, he had three strikeouts. No. 41 threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Engelmann went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Drew Dorsay went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Marcus Riewer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Cael Olson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. T. Hanson went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, and Jack Paulson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Cade Brett went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cale Lambert went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Michael Reem went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs.

For the Lakers Matt Pichelmann threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Elian Mezquita threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jack Theisen went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Nick Merdan went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Matt Meyer and Kadyn Mork both had a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 5 OGILVIE ORIOLES 3

The Bandits defeated the Orioles in an exhibition action, they out hit them fourteen to seven. Kellan Graning threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Weston Schug threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josh Groskreutz went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Jackson Thorn went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kellan Graning went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Groskreutz went 4-for-4 and he scored two runs. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Matt Krenz went 1-for-1 with two walks and he was hit by a pitch and Grant Brockhouse went 1-for-5.

For Ogilvie Will Peterson threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, five runs and two walks. Porter Loeher threw two innings, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Dylan Hogan went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and Will Peterson went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Peters went 1-for-3 and he was hit by by a pitch twice and Tyler Peterson went 1-for-2 with two walks. Landon Halvorson had a walk and he scored a run, Nolan Peters had two walks and Carter Magaard scored a run.

CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS 7 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

The Bulldogs defeated the Anglers, in the playin game for District 1B, they each collected nine hits, including three doubles. Jacob Mickelson threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs and one walk. Cole Hentges threw 1/3 of an inning and Carson Luxem threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyler Escobedo went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and B. Fandel went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Reece Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Brendon Hemr went 1-for-5 with double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Stilp went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, A.Wilkey went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Nick Brown had a RBI.

For the Bulldogs Ethan Knutson threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Joe Rathman threw one inning, he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Nick Dinkel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Derek Cagle went 2-for-5. Ethan Knutson went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Joe Rathman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Jordan Schueter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Kurtis Lekatz went 1-for-4.

AITKIN STEAM 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5

The Steam defeated their foe the Black Sox in exhibition action, they out hit them nineteen to five. Jake McGuire gave up a hit, three runs and two walks and Zack Ehnstrom threw ten innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nathan Ehnstrom went 3-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and Nolan Dotzler went 3-for-6 for a RBI. Jake McGuire went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Ehnstrom went 3-for-6 and he scored two runs. Thorin Dunham went 1-for-5 and he had a RBI and Hunter Hills went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Carson Kullhem went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Drew Paulbeck went 1-for-5 and John McGuire went 2-for-5.

For the Black Sox Andrew Kerzman threw 9 1/3 innings, he gave up nineteen hits, six runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Braegelmann went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Neunschwander had a RBI and a walk and Ben Millard had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-5, Mason Toutges went 1-for-4 and he two walks. Bryan Benson had a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Johnson had two stolen bases, three walks and he scored two runs and Dominic Ritter had two walks.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5 AITKIN STEAM 3

The Black Sox defeated their foe the Steam in exhibition action, they were out hit seven to five. Jadin Norby threw nine innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Matt Toutges went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ben Millard went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Bryan Benson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, three walks and he scored a run and Jake Braegelmann had two walks and he scored a run. Carter Neunschwander was hit by a pitch, Trevor Sawyer had a walk and Iver Papke had a walk and he scored a run.

For Aitkin Jake McGuire threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Drew Paulbeck threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Ehnstrom went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base and Thorin Dunham went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Carson Kullhem went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and had a stolen base and Hunter Hills went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jake McGuire went 1-for-3, Nathan Ehnstrom had a stolen base and two walks and John McGuire was hit by a pitch.\

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 18 RICHMOND ROYALS 14

The Pirates defeated their rivals the Royals in regional qualifier, they out hit them twenty-two to fifteen, including three home runs. Sam Oehrlein threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Grady Fuchs threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Spencer Eisenbraun threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Griffin Bjerke threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts and Bennet Evans threw 2/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Luke Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, a stolen base, three walks and he scored two runs. Grayson Fuchs went 4-for-6 with two home runs for three RBIs, two stolen bases and two walks. Sam Oehrlein went 3-for-6, for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-6 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Rick Hendrickson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Reed Johnson went 3-for-7 and he scored three runs. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Eric Paulson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and Brock Bruntlett went 2-for-5 for two RBIs.

For the Royals Dalton Thelen threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Luke Jokela threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had one strikeout. Talen Braegelman threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tyler Prom went 4-for-6 for a RBI, a double and he scored three runs. Cole Schmitz went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Maddox went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen had a RBI, three walks and he scored a run and Brock Rothstein was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Cooper Notch went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Cru Ruegemer scored a run.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 7 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5

The Lightning defeated their league rivals the Steves, they out hit them twelve to six, including three home runs. Ben Dornself threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw 2 2/3 innings, he had three strikeouts and Chris Peterson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, and Kody Ruedisili went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Nate DeChaine went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Ben Dornself went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Sam Jensen went 1-for-1. Brady Vanek went 1-for-5, Matt Casperson went 1-for-5 and Sam Peterson had a walk.

For St. Stephen Landon Lunser threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he had three strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts. Cole Fuecker threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he had a strikeout. Reid Lunser threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cole Fuecker went 1-for-5 for three RBIs and Joe Tuholsky went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Landon Greenlun went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Meyer went 2-for-5. Jack Greenlun had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Carter Kent had a walk and he scored a run and Carter Ramsey scored a run.

AITKIN STEAM 9 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

The Steam defeated their league foe the Black Sox, they out hit them ten to six, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Nate Ehnstrom threw seven innings, he gave up five hits and he recorded six strikeouts. No. 32 threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake McGuire went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Thorin Dunham went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Dotler went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson Kullhem went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Zach Ehnstrom went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Nate Ehnstrom went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, John McGuire went 1-for-1, No. 24 had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and No. 44 was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For the Black Sox Ryan Liebrenz threw six innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dominic Ritter threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bryan Benson, he went 1-for-4 and Matt Toutges went 1-for-4. Matt Johnson went 1-for-3 with a walk, Jake Braegelmann, Ben Millard and Ivan Papke all went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 8 MOORHEAD BREWERS 6

The Mudcats defeated their cross town rivals the Brewers, they out hit them twelve to eleven. Jacoby Nold threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cullen Wilson, he went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carter Heinsch went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, seven stolen bases, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Isaac Howe went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Tom Horan had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Caiden Kjelstrom went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs, Tanner Nowacki went 1-for-4 and Gavin Gast had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Brewers Elias Harris threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Zach Lamont threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he had a strikeout. Ryan Froemke threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run and Braxton Hoard threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Kaleb Binstock went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI and a walk. Jordan Leininger went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Adam Leininger went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Anthony Villanueva went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Dustin Mertz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jackson Glienke went 1-for-3 with a walk, Andrew Penney went 1-for-4 and Carter Ades went 1-for-3 with a walk.