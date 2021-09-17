St. Cloud Private School on MDH List of COVID Outbreaks

ST. CLOUD -- A private school in St. Cloud is included on a list of schools that has had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases to start the school year.

Prince of Peace Lutheran School is included on the list of school buildings with five or more confirmed cases in students or staff during a two-week period.

The list is updated every Thursday. The school buildings listed may not have an ongoing transmission. Schools that have not had a case in 28 days will be removed from the list.

Get our free mobile app

There are 26 schools on the list this week.

County School, City Anoka DaVinci Academy, Ham Lake Carver Bayview Elementary, Waconia Carver Bluff Creek Elementary, Chanhassen Carver Southwest Christian High School, Chaska Carver St. John's Lutheran School, Chaska Carver Waconia Middle School, Waconia Dakota Farmington High School, Farmington Dakota St. Croix Lutheran, West St. Paul Freeborn Albert Lea High School, Albert Lea Freeborn Albert Lea Senior High, Albert Lea Freeborn Lakeview Elementary, Albert Lea Hennepin Parnassus Preparatory School, Maple Grove Hennepin Yinghua Academy, Minneapolis Houston Spring Grove Secondary, Spring Grove Lyon Minneota Secondary, Minneota Mower Austin Senior High, Austin Mower I.J. Holton Intermediate School, Austin Nicollet Nicollet Senior High School, Nicollet Olmsted Kellogg Middle, Rochester Olmsted Willow Creek Middle, Rochester Stearns Prince of Peace Lutheran School, Saint Cloud Steele Owatonna Middle School, Owatonna Steele Owatonna Senior High, Owatonna Steele Washington Elementary, Owatonna Steele Wilson Elementary, Owatonna Washington Skyview Community Elementary, Oakdale

WJON News did reach out to Prince of Peace Lutheran School for a comment, but we have not heard back from them yet.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"