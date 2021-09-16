Fall High School Baseball League Update

HIGH SCHOOL SANDLOT BASEBALL

Sunday September 19th 12:00/3:00

Schedule:

D1 League

Starz Team Red vs. Alexandria @ Alexandria (Knute Nelson Field)

Hutchinson vs. Big Lake @ Big Lake (High School)

D11

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Foley (Richmond Royal Field)

Aitkin vs. Starz Team Black (Whitney C2)

Results from Sunday September 12th

GAME No. 1

Starz Red defeated Hutchinson 6-1

(Hutchinson Coaches Stats)

Pitching-MJ Flores 3 1/3 innings, 4hits, 4 runs, 4K, 5BB

No runs the first 3 innings…. Then tired in the 4th.

Hunter Lien 2 2/3 innings, 3hits, 2runs, 2k, 3BB

Hitting-

Dylan Schwartzrock 1-1 single, stolen base, 1 run, HBP

Andy Prieve 2 walks, 2 stolen bases, sac fly, 1 RBI

Alexandria defeated Big Lake 5-1

(Alexandria Coaches Stats)

(Big Lake Coaches Stats)

Pitching-Aidan Johnson 2 in./1 hit,1 walk and 2K’s

Kaden Haselius 4 in./3 hits,3 walks and 4K’s

Jeffrey Wahala 1 in/o hits/1 walk and 1 K

Hitting-Aidan Larson 1-for-2/Tyler Anderson 2 walks, Jeffrey Wahala 1walk/Carson Brown 2 walks.

Foley defeated Starz Black 5-0

(Foley coaches game stats)

(Game 1)

Pitching: Foley threw a one hit shutout, using 3 pitchers

Gavin Owen - 2 innings

Jaden Enerson - 3 innings

Haden Sweeter - 2 innings

(Leading Hitters)

Josiah Petersen - Double

Brett Leabch - Single

Aitkin and Eden Valley-Watkins tied 6-6

GAME NO. 2

Starz Red defeated Hutchinson 10-2

(Hutchinson Coach game stats)

Pitching - no highlights

Hitting - Dylan Schwartzrock 1-1 single, HBP

Foley defeated Starz Black 6-0

Game 2

Foley threw a one hit shutout, using 5 pitchers

Trey Emmerich - 3 innings

Brett Leabch - 2 innings

Alex Jennissen - 1 inning

Derek Dahman - 2/3 inning

Josiah Petersen - 1/3 inning

(Leading Hitters)

Josiah Petersen - Single

Jace Molitor - Single

Haden Sweeter - Single

Trey Emmerich - Double/Single

Alexandria defeated Big Lake 9-2

Game 2

(Alexandria Coaches Stats)

Top pitchers: were Mathew Hornstein who was the dealer of the day. Also Cole Vatnasdal as well as Cody Vatnasdal each pitched well.

(Leading Hitters)

Hitting Cody Vatnasdal lead the way at the plate with 3 hits. Mathew Hornstein, Caleb Gimbel and Cole Vatnasdal all had multiple hits on the day.

(Big Lake Coaches Stats)

Pitching-Aidan Johnson 2/3 in. / 1 hit/3 walks/1 K/5 runs

Collin Skaug 4 In./5 hits, 4 walks/4 K’s/4 runs

Jeffrey Wanhala 1/3 in/1 hit/1 walk

Hitting- Aidan Johnson 1 for 3/1 double/1 run

Collin Skaug 1 walk, Travis Anderson 1 walk/Blake Rondo 1 walk/Aidan Payne 1 walk and Carson Brown 1 walk.

Aitkin defeated Eden Valley-Watkins 6-2