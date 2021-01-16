St. Cloud Norsemen Shut Out by Aberdeen Wings

ABERDEEN, SD -- The St. Cloud Norseman lost their first match-up of 2021 on the road to the Aberdeen Wings Friday.

Aberdeen scored two goals in every period while holding St. Cloud scoreless to earn the 6-0 shutout.

Jordan Randall led all scorers with two goals for the Wings. Aberdeen goaltender Jake Sibell made a perfect 25 saves.

Paxton Geisel made 35 saves and allowed four goals in the first 40 minutes for St. Cloud. Josh Weyandt closed out the final 20 minutes with 15 saves made and two goals allowed.

The Norsemen fall to 3-8. They will face the now 18-1 Wings in game two on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:15 p.m.