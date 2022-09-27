St. Cloud Man Rescued After His Boat Capsized on Rice Lake

St. Cloud Man Rescued After His Boat Capsized on Rice Lake

Thinkstock

PAYNESVILLE -- A St. Cloud man was rescued after his boat overturned on Rice Lake Monday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 4:00 p.m. they responded to a call of an overturned boat with a man floating nearby on Rice Lake in Eden Township.

Authorities say the caller and his neighbor were able to use a pontoon to rescue the man and pull the boat back to shore.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's office says the owner of the capsized boat, 66-year-old William Henrichs, was going northeast by the point on Patricia Street when the combination of large waves from the wind and motor failure caused the back of the boat to fill up with water and eventually flip over.

Authorities say he was wearing an inflatable life jacket, but it did not auto-inflate. Officials say he was able to find the manual inflation cord and waited in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes before he was rescued.

The sheriff's office says Heinrichs was cold, but not hurt in the incident.

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.
Filed Under: boat rescue, overturned boat, Paynesville, rice lake, St. Cloud, stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports