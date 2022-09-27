Law Enforcement Holding Disaster Response Exercise in Sartell

SARTELL -- There will be a large law enforcement presence in Sartell for a training exercise this evening.

The Sartell Police Department says they are teaming up with Stearns County Emergency Management for a full-scale disaster exercise.

Get our free mobile app

The training will include police, fire, public works departments, and other personnel and is scheduled to take place at 5:00 p.m. near Val Smith Park. Officials say the goal is to test the city's emergency response plan and ability to respond to a major event.

The park will be closed during the training. No roads will be closed for the exercise, but you are asked to use caution when driving in that area.