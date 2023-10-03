St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Burn Down Group Home

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man charged with trying to burn down his group home has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dylan Peterson pleaded guilty to attempted arson and will be sentenced on December 14th.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the home in January 2022 and arrived to find the living room filled with smoke, a discharged fire extinguisher, and fire damage on the kitchen stove.

Police spoke with Peterson who admitted to lighting a fire on the stove in an attempt to burn the house down. Court records show Peterson told officers he lit the fire due to his depression. Police say he acknowledged that he knew other people were inside the home and would have been burned if he was successful.

Court records don't list a damage estimate.

