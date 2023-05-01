Jury Finds St. Cloud Man Guilty of 2021 Murder

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found a St. Cloud man guilty of the murder of a woman whose body was left alongside Cooper Avenue.

The jury found 25-year-old Deantae Davis guilty of 1st-degree premeditated murder, aiding and abetting 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder.

Davis was one of four suspects who were charged with the murder of 25-year-old Keisa Lange in June 2021.

Also charged in the case were 35-year-old Angela Jones, 27-year-old Kenneth Carter, and 38-year-old Alicia Lewis. Lewis pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and a jury has acquitted Carter on the charges. Jones's case is still moving through the court system.

Lange was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South on June 3rd, 2021. She had died from a gunshot wound.

Davis will be sentenced on June 30th.

