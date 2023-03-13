St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Southern Minnesota
OWATONNA (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday) on Interstate 35 in Steele County.
A vehicle driven by 28-year-old Terry Smith of St. Cloud was going north when it collided with another vehicle that was also northbound.
Smith wasn't hurt, but a passenger in the vehicle 29-year-old Trevon Smith of St. Cloud, was taken to the hospital in Owatonna with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and the passenger in the second vehicle were not hurt.
