St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County

FORESTON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 14 and Highway 23 near Foreston.

Thirty-four-year-old Yaroslav Dmytrochenko was going east on the county road trying to navigate a curve prior to Highway 23 when his bike went off the road and struck a sign.

Get our free mobile app

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES