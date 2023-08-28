St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County
FORESTON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Mille Lacs County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 14 and Highway 23 near Foreston.
Thirty-four-year-old Yaroslav Dmytrochenko was going east on the county road trying to navigate a curve prior to Highway 23 when his bike went off the road and struck a sign.
He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
