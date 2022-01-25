St. Cloud Man Given Ticket After Collision With Semi

ST. AUGUSTA -- A St. Cloud man was given a ticket after the car he was driving collided with a semi. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. Monday on County Road 75 in St. Augusta near 248th Street.

A semi-driven by 63-year-old Richard Bennett of Salisbury, Missouri was going north and signaled to turn right into a job site to unload supplies.

Driving behind the semi was 22-year-old Henry Fageroos Jr. of St. Cloud. He was unable to slow down in time and collided with the passenger side of the semi as it was turning.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

The road was slippery and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office reminds you to leave extra space during these icy conditions, and that semis often take wide turns.

Fageroos jr. was given a ticket for failure to drive with due care.