The Minnesota Twins’ Magical Sausage Has Turned Their Season Around

It was only ten days ago that the Twins were languishing in fourth place with a 7-12 record. They couldn't hit, they couldn't pitch and they weren't exactly great in the field, either.

However, with the help of a magical Cloverdale Tangy Summer Sausage, the team has turned its fortunes around and is currently riding an eight-game winning streak.

According to Do-Hyoung Park at MLB.com, Kyle Farmer received the sausage in the mail a couple of weeks ago. He didn't want to eat it so he placed it on a table in the clubhouse in case anyone wanted to have some of it.

Hitting coach David Popkins, for whatever reason, decided to bring the sausage into the dugout during the Twins and White Sox game on Thursday, April 25th at Target Field. Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers claims the sausage first appeared right before Jeffers and Edouard Julien hit back-to-back home runs.

The Twins' hitters touch the sausage before taking an at-bat, and when one of them hits a home run Jeffers will toss them the sausage on their way back to the dugout. The sausage does NOT get eaten.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says he is a little 'concerned' about the food-safety aspect of the celebration, as told to Bally Sports North: