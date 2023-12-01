St. Cloud Light Festival Warns About Buying Fake Tickets

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Lights Festival Starts Friday and runs for 10 consecutive nights.

If you go you do have to buy a ticket in advance online and organizers are warning you about fake tickets being sold.

They say they have been made aware of scam tickets being sold on Facebook and other social media outlets.

The only place you can buy a legitimate ticket is on the event's official website.

The tickets cost $5 each which gets you one hour of time in the park. The money raised is going toward the St. Cloud Christian School and their plan to renovate Spalt Park.

Selling advance tickets also allows organizers to control the size of the crowd for each hour.

The St. Cloud Lights Festival runs December 1st through December 10th at Spalt Park in Northeast St. Cloud.

Event Schedule:

12/1 – Opening Night – 5pm Mayoral Lighting Ceremony - Live Nativity with animals - Choirs

12/2 – Choirs and Live Nativity Scene

12/3 - S’more Night with the St. Cloud PD and Firefighters

12/4 – Hot Dog Night (first 500)

12/5 – Popcorn Night (Free While supplies last)

12/6 – Student Night! Chickfila sandwiches (Free While Supplies Last !

12/7 – Lights, music, and Hot Chocolate!

12/8 – Choirs and Live Nativity Scene & The SCCS Tour of Gingerbread Homes!

12/9 – Costume Night (contest), Choirs and Live Nativity

12/10 – Final Night – Santa and his elves will be wandering the park saying hi!

