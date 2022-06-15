St. Cloud Grocery Prices: 2019 vs 2022

Atoms via Unsplash

Anecdotally, grocery prices seem to have risen about 300% in the last couple of years post-pandemic. But how much have prices REALLY gone up?

I checked out a local grocer's advertisement from 2019 and compared the prices to the ad from this week. Considering that these are items in the circular, they may be sale prices and not exactly accurate as far as day-to-day price.

However, they should give us a general idea of just how much things have gone up since the 'before times.'

Anton Darius via Unsplash
STRAWBERRIES 
Were: $1.29 per lb
Now:  $3.99 per lb

Mae Mu - Unsplash
EGGS 
Were: $.99
Now: $2.09

Victoria Shes - via Unsplash
T-BONE STEAK 
Was: $7.99/lb
Now: $8.98/lb

Philippe Zuber via Unsplash
FROZEN CHICKEN BREAST (2.5 LBS) 
Was: $4.99
Now: $6.23

Nati Melnychuk - via Unsplash
GRAPES 
Were: $1.99/lb
Now: $3.49/lb

WATERMELON 
Was: $4.99
Now: $8.99

Lars Blankers via Unsplash
POTATOES
Were: $1.99/5 lb bag
Now: $2.99

Mae Mu via Unsplash
TYSON CHICKEN STRIPS 
Were: $6.99
Now: $10.99

Abstral Official via Unsplash
SALMON (1 lb) 
Was: $9.99
Now: $16.79

Jessica Tan via Unsplash
MINI CUPCAKES 
Were: $3.69
Now: $4.99

Annie Spratt - Unsplash
FROZEN BROCCOLI 
Was: $2.99
Now: $2.89

The Humble Co. via Unsplash
ALMOND MILK 
Was: $3.00
Now: $4.19

Nelly Antoniadou via Unsplash
OREO COOKIES 
Were: $3
Now: $4.29

Sara Groblech via Unsplash
PREGO PASTA SAUCE 
Was: $2.99
Now: $5.99

Brooke Lark
BACON BITS 
Were: $2.29
Now: $2.99

NHA VAN via Unsplash
LOAF OF BREAD (Village Hearth) 
Was: $1.99
Now: $3.39

Jeff Siepman via Unsplash
PRINGLES 
Were: $1.33
Now: $1.99

William Warby
TOOTHPASTE 
Was: $3.00
Now: $5.49

Erik Binggeser via Unsplash
TIDE PODS  
Were: $11.97 or $.23 each (51 ct)
Now: $22.39 or $.28/each (81 ct)

