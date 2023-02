ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department says the call came in at about 1:15 a,m. at 512 13th Street South.

They found a fire on the exterior of the home.

The damage estimate is about $30,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries.