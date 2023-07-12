St. Cloud Fire Crew Responds to A Fire in A Park

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a small grass fire in a south St. Cloud park.

The call for a grass or brush fire at 751 18th Street South came in at about 1:45 p.m.Tuesday.

The Fire Department says there was a 100 by 50 foot grass fire in Schmidt Park.

The fire was quickly put out.

No other details about what potentially started the fire have been released.

Of course, the St. Cloud Metro area is currently in the middle of a severe drought, so any flammables could easily start a fire that can spread quickly.

