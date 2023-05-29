St. Cloud Event to Promote Bipartisanship and Collaboration

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With the Minnesota State Legislative session that recently wrapped up, and the United States Presidential election that is starting to ramp up, there doesn't seem to be any escaping the polarizing world of politics.

A Minnesota-based non-profit organization is trying to help bridge the gap between such opposing views. Majority In The Middle is hosting a series of summer multi-partisan socials.

Executive Director Shannon Watson says they are focusing on the 17 districts in the state that have split representation at the legislature with a senator and a representative of different parties.

We really want to tackle the forces of division that get in the way of good policy-making. We don't take positions on the issues, we're really more interested in the culture and changing the culture that will reengage those people who have opted out.

Watson says Majority in the Middle is not a political party and they do not endorse candidates. She says they are more interested in the culture and the environment where politics take place.

Get our free mobile app

The event in St. Cloud will be held on June 15th at the House of Pizza. Tickets are $20 and include food and your first drink.

READ RELATED ARTICLES