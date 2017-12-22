St. Cloud Dynamo FC Needs Your Vote For New Uniforms

St. Cloud Dynamo FC needs your vote to win new uniforms from Impact Prowear. Dynamo has advanced to the final four in the 32-team "Logo Cup" competition between teams across the United States.

The winner of the contest will receive 18 new uniforms from Impact Prowear. Fans can go on Twitter and vote, with the voting going through Christmas.

Dynamo is a local amateur soccer team that plays in the Minnesota Amateur Soccer League. Last season, Dynamo finished with a 14-2-2 record.

The team is comprised mainly of players from local high schools, including Kevin Argueta of Apollo and Cullen Chisholm of Sartell.