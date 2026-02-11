The St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team shut out Northern Lakes 6-0 in a Section 6A semifinal matchup Tuesday night at the MAC.

Reese Ruska got the Crush on the board with a goal at 9:03 of the first period before St. Cloud pulled away with a three-goal second period. Liz Bell made the score 2-0 less than a minute into the second, followed by Ruska's second goal at 10:38 and Reeghan Stevens at 12:48 to make the score 4-0 after two.

Stevens struck again for St. Cloud at 6:55 of the third and Josie Longnecker capped the scoring with a tally at 14:32. Ella Gebardt assisted on four of the six Crush goals on the night, while Jordan Bovy earned the shutout in net with 20 saves in net.

SARTELL/SAUK RAPIDS FALLS IN SECTION SEMIS

In the other section semifinal, Fergus Falls defeated Sartell/Sauk Rapids 6-3.

SECTION 6A FINAL INFORMATION

The Section 6A final will take place on Thursday, February 12th in Alexandria. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m..

The Class A girls hockey state tournament begins on February 18th at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.