St. Cloud Crush Girls Bowling Team Heading to State

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Crush Girl’s Bowling Team is headed to state this weekend.

The team, consisting of four girls from Sauk Rapids–Rice High School, one student from ROCORI, and a student from both Apollo and Tech High Schools in St. Cloud will travel to the state tournament this Sunday in Inver Grove Heights.

Head Coach Adam Bailke says the team won both the regular season championship and conference tournament and four team members made the All-State team moving into the tournament.

The Minnesota State Girls Bowling Tournament is Sunday at Drkula’s 32 Bowl in Inver Grove Heights.

