Census: More Hogs, Fewer Hog Farms in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) - The pork industry in Minnesota is growing, but fewer growers are actively raising hogs.

The newly released Census of American Agriculture shows the number of hogs and pigs in Minnesota has grown by almost 500,000 since 2017, but there were about 300 fewer hog farms in the state.

The census estimates that 2,900 farms in Minnesota raised more than 8.8 million hogs in 2022. More than 890 farms in Minnesota reported having 1 to 24 pigs on the farm, the largest reporting segment, but there are 419 farms reporting a herd of more than 5,000 hogs.

The National Pork Producers Council estimates the hog industry contributes more than $12 billion in direct, indirect, and induced sales in the Minnesota Economy.

