ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Community Education is ready for summer with a full catalog of activities.

Adam Holm, Executive Director of Community Education at District 742, says the course offerings are the result of listening to the community and what they’re interested in.

When you listen to the passions of the community, and you're able to find an instructor, you get a creative catalog like we have. We're very fortunate to have such strong community interest.

There are a number of courses for teens interested in summer jobs. Babysitting 101 and a CPR certification course for lifeguards help supply area businesses with the labor they need.

Hopefully, they'd come back and work in the local community. We’d love them to do that. It's a Red Cross program, and we partner with one of the local districts so we can make sure we get as many lifeguards as possible to serve the needs of Central Minnesota.

In addition, there’s a full catalog in the project Challenge, a program tailored to adults with developmental disabilities.

A lot of it is hands-on very interactive programming. I know we're doing tie-dye this summer and the pizza pop at the movies is a good social one as well. Summertime Bingo is very popular. We're very fortunate to have instructors at all three levels that truly care about our community and make sure we keep active.

All programs are on a first-come basis. Financial aid is available by calling the community education office.

To browse the course offerings, click here.