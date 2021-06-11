Upsala Summer Camp Hosting Wiffleball Home Run Derby Fundraiser

Camp Lebanon, located on Cedar Lake in Upsala, is putting the "fun" in fundraiser Saturday, June 12th. The popular camp will be hosting its second home run derby fundraiser to raise money for a few projects around camp to improve the experience for campers, and sponsor scholarships for kids to attend.

Last year six camp "All Stars" swung bats for 12 hours straight, hitting 4104 homers which was an amazing average of 342 per hour and 684 per batter. The event ended up raising $18,000, and this year the goal is even bigger.

2021 Goal: $25,000! Same lineup. Bigger goals. New project. Gunning for 4105 homers, the sluggers hope to raise $25,000 to help Camp Lebanon swing back into summer youth camp ministry.

The money will be spent on three main projects around camp. The first $15,000 raised is going towards the purchase of a 40’ x 100’ tent and equipment needed to hold open air chapel for 180 youth campers each week this summer. The chalet is too small and meeting outside increases safety during COVID.

The second $5,000 will fund the installation of a cable tow rope for Hazzard Hill snow tubing, and the rest goes to the Camp Lebanon scholarship fund that helps kids attend camp.

The Swinging for Summer Home Run Derby is taking pledges online right now, as well as simple donations. There are also special options for pledging during the halftime show with Bobber Bill, and for balls hit into kiddie pools.

Click here to pledge and get more information on the "funnest" fundraiser.

