St. Cloud Business Wins Another Award

Proviant Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, Inc., has earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2023.

The Client Experience Award is earned by a practice based on four measurable statistics that reflect the value of goal-based advice to clients: Client Experience Rating; percentage of clients over a certain asset level in Advice Relationships; percentage of clients over a certain asset level with regular contact and, once the practice has exceeded a minimum amount of Net Flows, the percentage of Net Flows derived from Assets Under Management. Proviant released this statement:

Proviant Group was honored with this award because of their ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Proviant Group says they provide financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients.

In December Proviant Group was recognized nationally. They were named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes.

Regan Johnson of Proviant Group appears on WJON Sunday mornings at 9:06 a.m. for the program "Your Financial Future with Regan".