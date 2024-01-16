St. Cloud Business Recognized Nationally

A St. Cloud business has won a national award. Proviant Group, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in St. Cloud was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

Get our free mobile app

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors and their teams. Proviant Group was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.

Proviant Group consists of 8 CFP advisors, 4 financial advisors and 18 support staff. They have collectively served the St. Cloud and Central MN community since 1994. Regan Johnson of Proviant Group presents a program on WJON Sunday's at 9:06 a.m. called "Your Financial Future with Regan".