St. Cloud Annual Car Show Coming May 16th

14th Annual Eagles Club Car Show

Come on down to the Eagles Club on May 18th and join in all the fun during the 14th Annual Car Show. Whether you’d like to enter a car of your own or just want to look at all the cool rides, everyone is welcome to attend.

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash

Registration for the event is free and will begin around 4 pm in the afternoon. If you get hungry, there will be plenty of brats and burgers available for purchase on-site.

Since the customer parking lot will be blocked off for the show, parking will be available along the street.

NOTE: The Eagles Club WILL NOT be conducting Bingo during the car show.

Back The Badge Car Show Coming To Crossroads May 20th

Another great car show is coming on the heels of the Eagles car show.

In support of the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund, Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. and Gilleland Chevrolet will be bringing back the 2nd 'Back The Badge' Car show, on Saturday, May 20th, 2023. The car show will begin at 10 am and everyone is invited to attend.

The event will be taking place on the north lot at the Crossroads Center in St. Cloud.

All makes, models, and years are welcome. Special Interest vehicles will also be on hand to enjoy. The fee for entry into the car show is $25. Trophies will be awarded to Best in Show and People's Choice.

Food Trucks will be on hand to keep your tummy full while you enjoy the car show.

