50 Stops for 2nd Annual Restaurant Week in St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can eat your way across town next week with the second annual Restaurant Week. The event is organized and sponsored by Visit Greater St. Cloud.

It starts on Monday and runs through Sunday with a different category each day.

Executive Director Rachel Thompson says they have about 10 more restaurants participating this year bringing the total number up to about 50. She says it is okay if you can't get to them all during Restaurant Week.

One of the stipulations of Restaurant Week is the restaurants are putting something on the menu that you can get after the week as well. So, if you are not able to make it for the week, we do use these lists for the rest of the year for conventions coming in to town and for travelers who are visiting.

Featured categories:

Monday - 'health conscious'

Tuesday - 'seafood'

Wednesday - 'pasta'

Thursday - 'sweet treats'

Friday - 'beverages',

Saturday - 'unique finds'

Sunday - 'sandwiches'

Click here to see more details about each day and get the full list of restaurants participating each day.

Most of the restaurants are in the St. Cloud and Waite Park area, but there are some from other communities like Clearwater, Sauk Rapids, and Avon.

Visit Greater St. Cloud will be giving away a $50 gift card each day.

