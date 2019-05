The St. Cloud State Softball received an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament today when the pairings were announced. The Huskies are the 7th seed in the Central Region and will play 2nd seeded Winona State in Winona Thursday at 1 p.m. Winona State is ranked #6 in the country and is the NSIC Champion. St. Cloud State is 43-16 this season.

If SCSU wins Thursday they'll play the Augustana/Western Missouri winner at 1 p.m. Friday. See the NCAA Division II pairings .