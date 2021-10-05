It's not the Black Pearl, but it's as close as you can get without Jack Sparrow making an appearance. You can take your friends and family to spend the night on a 65-foot-long pirate ship on the Mississippi River in St. Paul. This unique Airbnb experience is like no other.

This Airbnb is hosted by Superhost Dan, who has plenty of experience with ships and water. The Bahamas are a big part of his life, and he wanted to bring a piece of that area up to Minnesota. Dan is a certified instructor in Outdoor Education and has kayaked the Mississippi from the headwaters in Minnesota to the Bahamas, and even sailed boats around the world for Jimmy Buffet.

The ship itself has two bedrooms, two heads, a hammock, and numerous nooks to hide out at. Shower, kitchen, central air, big upper deck, planks, fireplace, tables and couches, tunes, and theme lighting give it all the necessities, but the host does share this warning:

This is not a 5 star hotel with locking doors and professional staff abound. This is a Pirate Ship. While we clean the decks and make the beds with fresh sheets but it’s a pirate ship! We don’t tolerate pissy bitchy people who may complain about dust and locks, spider webs, and ladders. You have to step over water, go straight up ladders and shimmy around tight spots. The top deck gets wet when it rains. There’s noises. If you don’t like it upon arrival please leave. No hard feelings matey. It’s not for everyone.

If your style is more "room service and a hot tub", this might not be the stay for you. But if you don't mind roughing it in a unique way this would be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Don't let this information scare you away, 90% of guests who have stayed here have given it a 5-star rating.

Air BNB Hosts Dan and Sierra

When you rent out this ship, it is all yours and the reservation is good for six people. They do ask that every guest is a good swimmer in case you fall into the river, and kids under 10 are required to wear life jackets when not accompanied by an adult. Life jackets are provided.

To rent out this unique experience it'll cost just over $400 a night, but splitting the cost between six people puts it at about $70 per person. Not to bad to make some really awesome memories!

