ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have dropped sexual molestation charges against a Sauk Centre man.

Charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct have been dismissed against 39-year-old Matthew Schmitz.

Schmitz was charged with sexually molesting a girl when she was as young as 11-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was brought to the Child Advocacy Center in January 2020 for a forensic interview regarding a sexual assault allegation against Schmitz. At the time, court records show the girl said Schmitz had touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping.

The girl returned to the center months later for a follow-up interview. The victim allegedly said she didn't give the full story previously because she didn't want to get Schmitz in trouble.

Court records show the girl said the sexual abuse started in August 2016 when she was 11-12-years-old. She told investigators it happened three to four times per month until she was 13-14-years-old.

A no-contact order has also been rescinded as part of the dismissal.

In a statement to WJON News, the Stearns County Attorney's Office says the charges were dismissed because it was determined that they could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

