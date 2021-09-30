Some Postal Service Deliveries May Take Longer Starting Friday
UNDATED -- Some changes are coming to the United States Post Office (USPS) starting Friday.
The USPS is implementing new service standards for First-Class Mail and periodicals in an effort to increase delivery reliability, consistency and efficiency for customers.
As a result, time-in-transit standards will increase by 1 or 2 days for certain mail that is traveling longer distances.
Get our free mobile app
The USPS says most First-Class Mail and periodicals will be unaffected by the changes. However, postal officials are encouraging customers to plan ahead--and if sending mail long-distance--mail it early.
This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.
Annandale Alpaca Farm Opens Doors for Annual Tour Event