Soaking Rain Then Light Snow in the Forecast

UNDATED -- Widespread rain will spread from west to east Wednesday afternoon with gusty southeast winds developing through the day.

Here in St. Cloud, we could see anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain.

National Weather Service

Thursday will start out dry, with light snow developing after dark and continuing into Friday.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be to our west and north.

Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are likely Friday, which could lead to some travel impacts in any snow showers.

