So Long, Glen Taylor: Wolves Sale Is Finally Complete

The deal is done.

After more than 30 years of team ownership, Glen Taylor has sold the team to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lorre for $1.5 billion. For real this time!

The sale, like the Wolves under Taylor's stewardship, was not without its ups and downs. After making what they thought was the final installment of payments for the Wolves, A-Rod and Lorre were promptly taken to arbitration by Taylor, who essentially claimed the duo had missed the deadline for the payment.

Taylor saved the team from a likely move to New Orleans when he bought the team for $94 million in 1994. The years after the purchase were met with more lows than highs.

For example, in 2000 Taylor was suspended for nine months (and the team lost several draft picks) due to an illegal contract agreement between Taylor and forward Joe Smith.

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves Getty Images loading...

The franchise's all-time greatest player, Kevin Garnett, has been retired for nearly ten years and has not had his number retired by the team because of his soured relationship with Taylor. (Garnett's number has, however, been retired by the Boston Celtics).

At one point a few years ago the Wolves' winning percentage was the worst of any team in the four major men's American sports leagues, although three good seasons in a row has scraped them off of that basement floor.

Under Taylor's ownership the Wolves posted a 1,042 regular season wins against 1,342 losses entering this season. The playoff record under Taylor was 30-49.