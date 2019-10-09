Snow, Cold Temps Still On Track for Later This Week

UNDATED -- A major winter storm is expected to impact the Dakotas starting Wednesday night.

We may see some lighter accumulations into western Minnesota Friday night, while snow showers Saturday will bring most of us our first sight of snowflakes this season, though with minimal accumulations.

Northwestern Minnesota will be in a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. Two to six inches of snow will be possible on Thursday with additional accumulations on Friday and Saturday. Winds gusting up to 45 miles an hour are expected as well.

National Weather Service

Wednesday may very well be the last time we see 70 for the next 5 or 6 months.

A powerful cold front will move through Thursday night, with it feeling more like mid-November by this weekend.