Sliced Pizza in St. Joseph Permanently Closing

ST. JOSEPH -- Sliced Pizza in downtown St. Joseph is closing for good.

In a Facebook message, the restaurant posted it will be closing permanently on November 28th. They went on to say, 'we are sorry to let you down, but it is time to say goodbye for now.' The post also lists Sliced Pizza's daily hours between now and their last day.

Sliced Pizza changed ownership in February of 2017 after opening a year earlier.

