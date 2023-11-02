Slam Dunk! Would You Buy This Unique Minnesota Home?

DREAM HOME

If you create your dream home, with the exact number of bedrooms, bathrooms, and extra spaces that you want, what would your home consist of? Would it have a movie theater in the basement? A gigantic playroom for the kids? A Pool? If you said basketball court, I might just have found the house for you.

Listed by Eric Heard, Banneker Realty, LLC

RENOVATED AND READY TO GO

This home, located at 3828 Clinton Avenue South in Minneapolis, has a basketball court in it! The basketball court was built off the back of the home, so you can't see it from a street view, but what an amazing space where you can shoot hoops and have all the fun that your basketball-loving heart desires! If that's not enough to convince you to buy this home, how about the heated garage? Yeah....a HEATED garage! A pure Minnesotan dream.

Listed by Eric Heard, Banneker Realty, LLC

CHARM

The outside of the home conceals what's hidden inside well. The home was built back in the year 1916, and has been completely renovated. If you love the charm of yesteryear, this house definitely has it. With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a basketball court, heated garage, and brand new furnace, water heater, appliances, windows, and central heat and air, this home is ready for its new family.

Listed by Eric Heard, Banneker Realty, LLC

A STEAL OF A DEAL

This house seems to be a steal at $369,900. You can check out the full listing by clicking HERE.

Listed by Eric Heard, Banneker Realty, LLC

FACT OR FICTION - DID THIS HOME BELONG TO A BASKETBALL STAR?

According to an article, this house has connections to a basketball star from the University of Wisconsin/Stout named Dr. Mel Coleman, who was a Minneapolis-based Psychologist. Mel passed away two years ago at the age of 72, but the current owner could not verify if that was actually true or not. I'm sure if you dig long enough, you might be able to find someone who could give you more information if they are willing to divulge.

